Startek Unifies Global Brand

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is rebranding Aegis, which it acquired in July 2018, and the combined entity will go to market under the global Startek brand. Over the past year, Startek has transformed into a global leader delivering extraordinary customer experiences (CX) by offering best-in-class performance, a client-centric focus, passionate CX experts, and a purpose-driven, tech-enabled and collaborative culture with industry-leading technologies.

"Startek's vision is to be the premier partner for the world's finest brands," said Lance Rosenzweig, president & global CEO of Startek. "To achieve this vision, Startek strives to ensure every interaction is personalized, seamless and effortless across all channels. Startek and Aegis have built a reputation for delivering extraordinary customer experiences and winning numerous best employer awards for many years, and we are excited to continue to do so under the Startek brand.

"I am very excited about the new Startek with more than 45,000 passionate CX experts operating globally across 13 countries and six continents. The Startek culture appeals to a new generation of employees globally, and emphasizes communication and collaboration, empowerment and accountability, innovation and exploration, growth and development, and purpose. The Startek brand will enable us to attract the best and most passionate CX experts to support the finest brands in the world."

Startek enables its CX experts to make smarter and faster decisions by assisting many interactions with digital technologies, such as analytics, data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and meaningful and reliable reputation management data, all of which enables deeper insight into customer behaviors and preferences. With an in-house team of data scientists and developers, along with our proprietary technology that focuses on the science of dialogue, Startek delivers extraordinary customer experiences.

As part of this announcement, Aegis LISA, an industry leading social media and reputation management solution, is being rebranded as LISA. LISA collates customer insights and intelligence from social media sites, news media, and other online sources. By integrating external, online data with internal data and CRM systems, LISA creates holistic customer profiles, enabling Startek CX experts to provide real-time, personalized, and effortless customer experiences.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experiences for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should" and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-KT for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's website or the Company's investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

