

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House listed the 'five big takeaways' from the Summit of G7 leaders that concluded in the French coastal city of Biarritz Monday.



In a statement issued after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump returned home from France, the White House said the five big takeaways are a message of unity, securing a billion-dollar trade deal, promoting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), developing stronger trade with Europe and helping to reduce India-Pakistan tension.



Addressing a joint press conference at the end of the summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, Trump praised his French counterpart for 'the incredible job' he did to make it 'a truly successful G-7.'



Over the weekend, they worked together to achieve progress on a number of fronts, including global security, fair trade practices, and better economic opportunity for all.



One of the major wins from the summit was signing a trade agreement with Japan. The deal secures market access for a number of American agricultural goods. Japan has agreed to purchase large sums of U.S. corn.



Trump stressed the need for expanding the United States' trading partnership with its neighbors by passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. As Canada and Mexico have already finalized it, Trump noted that it's time for US Congress to approve the trilateral deal so that it will come into force. 'Our farmers love it, the unions love it, the workers love it, manufacturers love it,' Trump said, expressing hope that the deal will be put to a vote very soon.



In his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump discussed ways to meet global and regional security challenges and previewed better trade relations with Germany and the European Union. Describing Germany as 'a great trading partner,' he said the United States is going to increase trade with that country 'over a very short period of time.'



Trump also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and reaffirmed the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan to ease tensions. 'Also worked to build on the great economic relations between our nations,' said the White House.



