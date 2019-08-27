Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable marketing analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest market basket analysis engagement for a leading US-based retailerMarket basket analysis is a commonly used technique that helps retailers to uncover associations between frequently purchased items. Analyzing such correlations can help businesses to find new cross-selling opportunities to improve sales and drive revenue.

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses, which is why we offer customized analytics solutions to cater to the unique business needs of our clients. Our portfolio of advanced retail analytics solutions is designed to help retailers maximize profitability by turning data into actionable insights. Through our market basket analysis solutions, we help our clients to capitalize on new opportunities by predicting the future purchase patterns of their customers. Our solutions also help retailers to use the data obtained from market basket analysis to develop new pricing models and improve revenue.

The Business Problem

The client is a leading US-based retailer who was looking at leveraging market basket analysis to understand and cater to the changing purchase behaviors and preferences of their customers. Their main aim was to improve MROI by creating promotions that leverage correlations and track current retail market trends.

Using market basket analysis, the client wanted to-

"Market basket analysis empowers retailers to gauge and analyze the value of purchased goods to better understand the pattern in which products are frequently purchased," says a market basket analysis expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our market basket analysis solutions helped the client to understand customer buying patterns by analyzing customer-generated data. By better understanding customer needs, the retailer was able to devise specific strategies to target profitable customer groups. Moreover, Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions helped the client to correlate buying patterns with foot traffic to analyze the factors that bought the customers to the store. This, in turn, helped drive MROI by helping them target the most profitable customer groups.

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions helped the client to:

Quantzig's market basket analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

