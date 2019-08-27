

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the significant rebound in the previous session, stocks have seen some further upside in morning trading on Tuesday. While buying interest is somewhat subdued, the major averages continue to offset the steep losses posted last Friday.



Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but holding on to gains. The Dow is up 80.24 points or 0.3 percent at 25,979.07, the Nasdaq is up 35.46 points or 0.5 percent at 7,889.20 and the S&P 500 is up 11.10 points or 0.4 percent at 2,889.48.



Stocks continue to benefit from bargain hunting, as traders pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the sell-off seen at the end of last week.



Concerns about the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China contributed to last Friday's sell-off, as China announced plans to impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports.



President Donald Trump retaliated by revealing plans to increase the rates of previously announced tariffs on Chinese goods.



The trade war concerns have eased after Trump claimed top Chinese officials recently called asking for the resumption of trade talks even though Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang continues to say he has not heard of any recent call.



Geng told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday that China hopes the U.S. will return to rationality, stop its wrong practices and create conditions for the two sides to resume talks on the basis of mutual respect.



Some positive sentiment may have been generated by a report from the Conference Board showing only a slight deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of August.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 135.1 in August after surging up to 135.8 in July. Economists had expected the index to show a much more substantial decrease to 130.0.



'Consumer confidence was relatively unchanged in August, following July's increase,' said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board. 'While other parts of the economy may show some weakening, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend.'



She added, 'However, if the recent escalation in trade and tariff tensions persists, it could potentially dampen consumers' optimism regarding the short-term economic outlook.'



Gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.2 percent.



The strength in the gold sector comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery rising $5.60 to $1,542.80 an ounce.



Notable strength is also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is posting a strong gain after being ordered to pay much less than expected in a case over the healthcare giant's involvement in Oklahoma's opioid crisis.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have rebounded following the modest pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.5 basis points at 1.510 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX