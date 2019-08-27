Web Presence: 21-Year-Old Media Entrepreneur, John Zimmel, Captures Eye-Catching Videos for Extreme Sports Athletes

Young, unafraid, and outgoing entrepreneur, John Zimmel, produces eye-catching videos for extreme sports and has the personality to match

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / John Zimmel is no ordinary 21-year-old. While other young people his age are out at bars, John Zimmel is running four businesses: Grass Fed Audio, West 35 Media, Nameless Productions, and his parent communications company, Labyrinth35 X. John started filming in 2015-at 17-and quickly realized his passion and purpose. He's worked with small and large companies alike, including General Electric and Samsung. Now, John continues to grow his business and persevere by making a name for himself in the extreme sports industry.

John is not afraid to get down and dirty. He's right in the action of the athlete and sport. And he's not just there for the thrill. John Zimmel is an energetic professional who's on a mission to capture the very things that make extreme athletes so extreme.

"When it comes to extreme sports, you must be quick on your feet and remain aware of your surroundings at all times," said John Zimmel, owner of Labyrinth35 X and its subsidiaries. "At Labrynth35 X, we know how to get right in the mix to capture the perfect shot and create the best post-production reel that highlights the athlete's greatest strengths and most epic tricks."

John recently worked with Pogo Sunt Team and the Guinness Book of World Records to capture the world record for longest pogo jump. He has also teamed up with World Champion Skimboarder, Austin Keen.

"It's about creating engaging, high-impact content," said John. "And when the athletes or team don't have time to manage that content, we help with that too."

When it comes to extreme athletes, promoting and growing a brand image doesn't always make it to the top of the to-do list. John Zimmel and his highly creative team at West 35 Media ensures that clients have a full-scale plan of action to attract followers and increase recognition. Clients are consulted on brand growth, and through social media strategy, website design, content management and more, John Zimmel helps brands maintain top Google rankings and social influence. Some of his clients include DJ and music producer, Deoca, and Mark Peynado who is known for his drumming credits on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers.

John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who's eager to take his clients' brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.

