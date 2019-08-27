MHHC Enterprises, Inc.: MHHC Enterprises Inc: MHHC Announces Name Change, Fresh Start, Achieving Results

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / MHHC Enterprises, Inc. (fka McCusker Holdings Corp) (OTC PINK:MHHC), a leading provider of help desk, warranty services and complementary enterprise businesses, announced effective with FINRA on August 26th, 2019 our new company name is MHHC Enterprises, Inc. MHHC Enterprises, Inc. is the parent company to MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., and MHHC Reinsurances Inc., as well as other developing enterprises.

"Our organization has undergone significant transformation over the past 24-months", says Frank Hawley, CEO and Board President of MHHC Enterprises Inc. "MHHC transformation includes the elimination of all debt, divesting or the elimination of all non-profitable entities, quality infrastructure to provide excellent customer service, timely processing claims, and complete quality repairs for customers. Most important MHHC transformation has staged the organization for steady growth in both the consumer and manufacturer warranty business, and consistent revenue growth and value for our shareholders."

MHHC second quarter earnings grew at 16% over the same quarter of 2018, and early 3rd quarter 2019 revenues show consistent growth as well. Additionally, MHHC prides itself that it is currently debt free, and has zero toxic loans.

In 2019, MHHC has signed two new contracts, one of which is a 3-year agreement valued at over $2.4 million that will eventually expand our retail footprint to over 1,000 retail outlets that will sell our extended service contracts across the United States. The second contract provides for MHHC expanded warranty service with a manufacturer of audio equipment that will deliver significant long-term revenue value to the organization.

MHHC's new contractual arrangements with business partners will help our organization in managing customer service, processing claims, and facilitating the engagement of new retail locations that will help further grow revenues.

By the close of 2019, MHHC will be operating in all 50-states. Currently, we are licensed in over 35 states. MHHC Warranty and Services Inc. is a highly regulated enterprise, requiring quality underwriting and licensing. Our primary focus for the past several months has been to achieve A-rated plus underwriting and expending resources to meet regulatory requirements. Both goals have been achieved and are constantly being maintained through the hard work of Company management.

"MHHC remains confident that our reorganization and streamlining of all the components of the old and outdated way of doing business under the previous leadership is now complete. Our best practices have implemented an integrated and lean dynamic structure that will produce quality and sustainable results for shareholders. Our staff efforts and relationships with the MHHC business partners are producing excellent results and will continue to do so moving forward." said CEO Frank Hawley.

