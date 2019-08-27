Web Presence: Kelly Hyman Reflects on Extensive List of Career Highlights

Actress-turned-attorney Kelly Hyman offers a closer look at a number of her career highlights to date.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / A successful attorney in the class action group at Franklin D. Azar & Associates in Denver, Colorado, lawyer Kelly Hyman is today primarily focused on consumer class action lawsuits. During her career to date, the attorney has represented hundreds of claimants in claims and individual actions, filed in both state and federal court. With some of her most high-profile cases involving tobacco litigation, transvaginal mesh lawsuits, and water contamination, Hyman looks back on a number of highlights from her successful and varied career.

"Prior to joining Franklin D. Azar & Associates, I represented clients in a class-action lawsuit concerning American Spirit," reveals Hyman, "and served on its discovery committee."

With extensive experience in mass tort litigation, Kelly Hyman has, to date, represented hundreds of claimants in claims and individual actions. "From cases filed in state courts to federal court, these include everything from water contamination to transvaginal mesh and bladder sling suits," she explains.

Products featured in Kelly Hyman's transvaginal mesh and bladder sling lawsuits include those supplied by Bard, Coloplast, Johnson & Johnson, Mentor, Boston Scientific, AMS, and ARIS. The highly successful attorney has also acted on multiple discovery committees and has performed common benefit services for a variety of mass tort projects.

Kelly Hyman is a member of the Florida Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, the Colorado Bar, the Colorado Bar Association, as well as the Colorado chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Hyman is also a member of the American Association for Justice and routinely participates in the Women's Caucus Lobby Day in Washington D.C.

Elsewhere, from 2017 to 2018, Kelly Hyman served as president of the Palm Beach Federal Bar Association. "I'm also a proud graduate," she adds, "of the American Association for Justice's leadership academy."

Graduating from the University of California in Los Angeles and receiving her Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the University of Florida's Levin College of Law, early on in her legal career Kelly Hyman clerked for the Honorable Robert Mark, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of Florida. "I later went on to clerk," she adds, "for the Honorable Brian Sandoval, now the former Governor of Nevada, when he was a United States District Court Judge."

"While studying for my undergraduate degree," Kelly Hyman continues, "I also served as a White House intern with the Office of Presidential Inquiries."

Kelly Hyman has since received an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has lectured at numerous seminars on subjects ranging from mass tort litigation to mindfulness.

A native Floridian, Kelly Hyman was raised in New York City and southern California. Before turning her attention to law, Hyman enjoyed a successful career as an actress, appearing in various television shows, movies, Off-Broadway plays, commercials, and more.

The actress-turned-attorney regularly appears on the nation's screens as a highly respected TV legal analyst.

