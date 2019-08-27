

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia and VMware have collaborated for a new software product that allows customers virtualize GPUs as part of VMware Cloud on AWS.



The companies said it is the first hybrid cloud offering that lets enterprises use GPUs to accelerate AI, machine learning or deep learning workloads.



These services will enable customers to seamlessly migrate VMware vSphere-based applications and containers to the cloud, unchanged, where they can be modernized to take advantage of high-performance computing, machine learning, data analytics and video processing applications.



'In a modern data center, organizations are going to be using GPUs to power AI, deep learning, analytics,' John Fanelli, VP of product management for Nvidia, told reporters. 'And due to the scale of those types of workloads, they're going to be doing some processing on premise in data centers, some processing in clouds and continually iterating between them.'



The VMware Cloud on AWS will offer EC2 instances with GPU acceleration from Nvidia's T4 100.



'From operational intelligence to artificial intelligence, businesses rely on GPU-accelerated computing to make fast, accurate predictions that directly impact their bottom line,' said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang . 'Together with VMware, we're designing the most advanced and highest performing GPU- accelerated hybrid cloud infrastructure to foster innovation across the enterprise.'



