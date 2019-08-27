Open Compute Project Foundation: Kenyan cloud services company, Atlancis Technologies, becomes the first to adopt OCP in Africa

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) is excited to announce one of the leading ICT companies in Africa has started their OCP journey

Austin, TX, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlancis Technologies, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, is the first ICT (information and communications technology) services provider in Africa to embrace OCP. The company, which specializes in delivering ecosystem-transforming ICT solutions, has adopted open technology for its industry Cloud platforms, branded Servannah.

The founders of Atlancis (Toney Webala and Daniel Njuguna) had been closely following the deployment of OCP and its benefits to global hyper-scale companies like Facebook, Google and Microsoft to deliver value, optimised performance, total and rapid scalability and ultimately competitive advantage. In developing scalable delivery of industry solutions they were excited about the opportunity to leverage these proven, efficient technologies in Kenya and across Africa.

In partnership with Vesper Technologies, an OCP Community member based in the UK, Atlancis were able to deploy their first fully self-service cloud instance. Vesper delivered a full-stack solution configured with Software Defined Storage (from Ceph) and Software Defined Networking (from Cumulus Networks), providing an environment built for automation and scalability. The initial roll-out included 27 nodes, 1080 Core's, 5TB RAM, 2.4 Petabytes storage and high performance 100GB Top-of-Rack switching with redundant 25G links to each node.

Philip Kaye from Vesper Technologies commented, "Vesper are delighted to work with Atlancis, who are an extremely technical and forward-thinking company. We look forward to continuing to work with the team as their cloud platform expands across Kenya and Africa."

"The Open Compute Project is the basis of our go-to-market strategies for transforming target industry ecosystems globally" said Dan Njuguna, Co-Founder and CEO of Atlancis; he continued, "our hardware design, inspired by OCP, gives incredible flexibility and scalability to allow us to respond to demand in the enormous markets we operate in, and to move quickly into new markets, be they industries or geographical."

Atlancis sees several additional benefits to deploying OCP, among them, building and maintaining open technology in-country, using crowd-sourced local resources. To this end, Atlancis has been working with local Universities across Kenya to help develop talent that can compete in supporting the ecosystem needs of tomorrow with a special Outlining further OCP deployments in Africa, Njuguna said, "Our OCP-based Servannah Cloud solutions have been deployed in the Public Sector ("Huduma") and Education ("iLearn"), as we develop further industries including Healthcare, Agriculture and Transport."

ABOUT ATLANCIS

Spanning Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia, Atlancis is a leader in open computing innovation on the African continent. Their tech-enabled industry solutions mediate technology complexities and industry's needs of agile, affordable and sustainable solutions that scale geographies whilst addressing local context challenges.

ABOUT VESPER TECHNOLOGIES

Vesper Technologies is a systems integrator specialising in transformational data-center technologies. They provide innovative software defined solutions that reduce cost, scale freely and ultimately improve business agility.

They offer a consultative approach to ensure organisations outside of the hyperscale web giants can enjoy the benefits of OCP. They offer a turnkey service; starting with advice on the optimum configuration for a particular workload and ensuring that customers receive the best possible value using our vendor relationships and volume discounts. They build from their dedicated configuration centre; starting with server configuration and extending to full rack and network installation including application. They have extensive experience delivering and supporting solutions all over the world.

ABOUT OCP

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

