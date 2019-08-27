Last Chance to Apply for the Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Dr. Nikesh Seth, CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants announces that it is the last chance to submit an application for his scholarship. The Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship will award two $500 scholarships to senior high school students who intend to major in healthcare or medicine in their post-secondary education.

"I have been thrilled by the turnout for the scholarship so far," says Dr. Nikesh Seth. "With only a few days left before the closing of the scholarship, I want to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at applying."

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must provide proof of acceptance into a medical or healthcare field at an accredited university or college in America. Additionally, applicants must submit a 500-word essay answering the question: "Why is a career in medicine important to you?", where they should explore how they want to impact the medical field and give back to their respective communities with their acquired skills.

The scholarship is accepting applications until August 31, 2019 at which point the winners will be decided and contacted via email. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://www.drnikeshsethscholarship.com/.

About Dr. Nikesh Seth

Dr. Nikesh Seth is the founder of Integrated Pain Consultants and a double board-certified Anesthesiologist and Interventional Pain Management Expert. He has been voted Top Doc by Phoenix Magazine two years in a row and named the top anesthesiologist and pain management specialist in Arizona. In addition to participating in pain management treatment studies, Dr. Seth also serve as a faculty member at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and Scottsdale Healthcare Residency Program.

