

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday by revealing its auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.516 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.825 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.



Looking ahead, he Treasury is due to announce the results of its auctions of $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX