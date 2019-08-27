Web Presence: Esteemed Dentist Frank Roach of Atlanta Employs Cerec Omnicam Technology In-Office

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Atlanta-based dentist Frank Roach optimizes patient care by upgrading office technology and staying current with advanced procedures. To help deliver faster results for a variety of dental concerns, he employs CEREC Omnicam devices in-office.

Frank Roach has offered exceptional dentistry to Atlanta patients since 1998. Over the past 20 years, he's constantly stayed at the head of his profession by using the latest techniques, materials, and technology. This dedication to tech advances has earned his office a reputation for unparalleled service in the Atlanta area.

By investing in the latest technologies to meet patient needs, Frank Roach boosts the comfort and reliability of his office procedures. And by employing tools like the CEREC Omnicam device, he is able to expedite processes and leave old procedures like gritty impression molds behind.

"With the CEREC Omnicam, dentists accurately address patients' dental health and can provide tailored solutions that meet their exact needs," says Frank Roach. "It allows patients to get in and out of procedures more quickly without sacrificing quality and gives dentists more time to see additional patients who need care."

The CEREC Omnicam delivers powerful imaging capabilities, takes powder-free scans of patients' teeth, and can produce precise 3D scans in natural color. This makes it easier for dentists like Frank Roach to detect anything concerning earlier on and provide tailored solutions.

"Instead of being bulky or heavy, the CEREC Omnicam fits comfortably in-hand and is lightweight, so I'm never cramped up," says Frank Roach. "The ergonomic design makes it extremely easy to work with. It ultimately helps me move through procedures a lot faster and delivers crystal clear imaging I couldn't get otherwise."

The technology makes using old impression trays for taking molds obsolete as the camera can take quick and accurate scans of teeth without any discomfort from patients. The camera simply passes over teeth and returns images on an external display. By eliminating the need for molds, the Omnicam automates the impression process and returns more precise imaging.

Through the software, dentists achieve guided scanning that allows them to acquire digital impressions of patients' teeth more quickly than ever. The Omnicam makes impression-taking so simple that it can be performed by a dental assistant if needed.

A few of Frank Roach's major achievements as a dentist are his speed and efficiency. Technologies like the CEREC Omnicam allow him to make crowns the same day, and they can be combined with other advanced technology like the MoonRay S 3D Printer to provide speedier solutions to a range of dental issues.

"Updating to newer tech like the CEREC Omnicam isn't just beneficial for patients, it can also be a huge improvement for dentists anywhere," says Frank Roach.

