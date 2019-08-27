Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1C06R ISIN: CA65704T1084 Ticker-Symbol: N84 
Stuttgart
27.08.19
19:51 Uhr
0,009 Euro
+0,002
+30,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,008
0,021
22:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC0,009+30,77 %