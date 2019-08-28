Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DJ3W ISIN: CA9035101059 Ticker-Symbol: 0UG 
Frankfurt
27.08.19
18:10 Uhr
0,022 Euro
+0,002
+9,31 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD0,022+9,31 %