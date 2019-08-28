

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market moved higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,900-point plateau, although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on uncertainty regarding the trade conflict between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, securities and oil and insurance companies, while the properties came in mixed.



For the day, the index jumped 38.62 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 2,902.19 after trading between 2,879.41 and 2,919.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 29.25 points or 1.87 percent to end at 1,595.82.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.74 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.42 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.29 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.71 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.93 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.21 percent, PetroChina perked 0.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.40 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.59 percent, Gemdale was up 0.17 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.48 percent, China Vanke was up 0.26 percent and CITIC Securities surged 2.48 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, pulling back and finishing in the red.



The Dow shed 120.93 points or 0.47 percent to 25,777.90, while the NASDAQ lost 26.79 points or 0.34 percent to 7,826.95 and the S&P 500 fell 9.22 points or 0.32 percent to 2,869.16.



The early strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Friday's sell-off.



Buying interest waned shortly thereafter, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the escalating U.S.-China trade war. President Donald Trump has claimed top Chinese officials called asking for the resumption of trade talks, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang continues to say he has not heard of any recent call.



The yield curve between the ten-year and two-year yields inverted to its worst level since 2007, further fueling renewed concerns about a looming recession.



Crude oil prices rose sharply Tuesday and snapped a four-day losing streak after reports indicated deeper OPEC production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.29 or 2.4 percent at $54.93 a barrel.



