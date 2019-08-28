

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade war and following the inversion of a U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level since 2007.



Investors also digested news that Japan has officially removed South Korea from the whitelist of preferred trading partners today.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 42.84 points or 0.21 percent to 20,498.92, after touching a low of 20,433.31 earlier. Japanese shares rebounded on Tuesday after sharp losses in the previous session.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a slightly weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing 0.6 percent, Canon is declining 0.4 percent and Sony is down 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is rising 0.3 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda Motor is edging down 0.1 percent and Toyota Motor is lower by 0.2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is up 0.2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising 0.3 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent, while Japan Petroleum is declining 1 percent even as crude oil prices rebounded overnight after a four-day losing streak.



Among the major gainers, Kyowa Kirin is gaining more than 3 percent, while Mitsubishi Estate, Taiheiyo Cement, Mitsui Fudosan, Nippon Telgraph & Telephone, and NEC Corp. are all higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S Holdings is losing more than 4 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono and Yokogawa Electric are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday after seeing initial strength as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the sell-off seen last Friday. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the escalating U.S.-China trade war. The yield curve between the ten-year and two-year yields inverting to its worst level since 2007 also led to renewed concerns about a looming recession.



The Dow slid 120.93 points or 0.5 percent to 25,777.90, the Nasdaq fell 26.79 points or 0.3 percent to 7,826.95 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.22 points or 0.3 percent to 2,869.16.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose sharply and snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, after a report indicated deeper OPEC production cuts. Also, traders went long amid expectations of a significant drop in crude stockpiles in the U.S. in the week ended August 23. WTI crude for October ended up $1.29 or 2.4 percent at $54.93 a barrel.



