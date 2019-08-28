Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Aug 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has entered into a business alliance agreement for exclusive development and commercialization of a cognitive function test - Cogstate Brief Battery (CBB) - developed by Cogstate Ltd., in Japan as a digital tool for self-assessment of cognitive function (classified as miscellaneous goods).The CBB consists of four tests, each measuring different cognitive domains: psychomotor function, attention, working memory, and learning, and it has been developed and already in use as a digital tool for self-assessment of cognitive function overseas, including the United States.Eisai will aim to raise awareness of cognitive function by developing and making widely available the CBB in Japan jointly with Cogstate as a simpler digital tool for self-assessment of cognitive function, which can be used at various locations such as at home and community events. With this tool, it is expected to have opportunities to review lifestyle and to consult with specialists and primary care physicians by objectively checking the changes in cognitive function. It is important to note that this tool is not an alternative for medical examination and diagnosis by qualified medical professionals.In its medium-term business plan, EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), promoting various kinds of digitalization such as the analysis of big data, including using real world data to develop an environment for early diagnosis and initiation of treatment and provision of solutions. This also includes creating next-generation treatments primarily in "neurology" and "oncology" that are Eisai's therapeutic areas of focus. Through these efforts to partner with Cogstate to develop and make widely available the CBB as a digital tool for self-assessment of cognition more easily in Japan where aging is progressing and to raise awareness of cognitive function, Eisai aims to contribute to the realization of well-being.About Cogstate Ltd.Cogstate Ltd. (ASX:CGS) is a neuroscience technology company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, optimising brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare since 1999. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerised cognitive tests across a growing list of domains and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. The company's clinical trials solutions include quality assurance services for study endpoints that combine innovative operational approaches, advanced analytics and scientific consulting. For nearly 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. For more information, please visit www.cogstate.com.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.