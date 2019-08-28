

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski alleging that he stole self-driving car technology secrets, according to several media reports.



The Justice Department reportedly announced 33 charges of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets alleging that Levandowski took confidential information from Google to Uber.



He left Alphabet's Waymo unit in 2016 to launch his own self-driving company that was later acquired by Uber.



The indictment reportedly alleges Levandowski downloaded thousands of files in 2015 related to Alphabet's self-driving car technology, including details related to Lidar, a crucial sensor technology for self-driving cars.



He faces up to 10 years of imprisonment as well as fines, the reports said.



Waymo and Uber were involved in a protracted lawsuit, which Uber eventually settled in 2018. Levandowski was not party to that case.



