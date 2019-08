NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM ) is considering to sell the credit-card portfolio it built through an almost three-decade partnership with the nonprofit AARP, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The sale would include about $1 billion in credit-card receivables, the report said.



Alliance Data Systems Corp. is among those interested in the portfolio, Bloomberg reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX