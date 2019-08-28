Zoomlion to Highlight Intelligent Construction Equipment at BICES 2019.

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) will be exhibiting at the 15th China Beijing International Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines and Mining Machines Exhibition & Seminar (BICES 2019) from September 4 to 7 in Beijing, China, highlighting 32 intelligent products from six categories that showcases the brand's strength and innovative achievements.

The comprehensive array of Zoomlion's products at BICES 2019 will include new generation earthmoving equipment, industry-leading aerial work platform, concrete machinery that meets China's sixth stage national emissions standards as well as engineering hoisting machinery.

"BICES 2019 will be a stage for Zoomlion to showcase our technological innovations in 'Intelligent Manufacturing' (IM). As a leader in the industry, it's our goal to achieve green, intelligent and sustainable development and provide high-quality products and services to customers," noted Guo Xuehong, vice president of Zoomlion.

As a significant sector of Zoomlion's development strategy, earthmoving machinery will be especially highlighted at the trade fair. The brand will unveil the new generation E-10 series excavator developed by Zoomlion's research institute and its R&D center in North America, which will have the advantages of high in configuration, efficiency and intelligence, low in fuel consumption, fault rate and maintenance cost.

As China implements the sixth stage emission standards, Zoomlion is taking the lead to launch new concrete machinery that meets the market trend, including concrete pump truck, mixer truck, truck-mounted concrete pump and truck crane.

Zoomlion will also showcase ten aerial work platforms including scissor lifts, articulating and telescopic boom lift). Five scissor lifts were designed with Zoomlion's original and environmental-friendly lithium battery power sources. Full series lifts are carried on the intelligent remote control and rental management platform customized by Zoomlion ZValley.

The ZA14JE articulating boom lift with a 14-meter electric curved arm is a new product to be released at BICES, which has superior load capacity and leading intelligent features among similar products in the industry.

In addition, the powerful, robust and reliable ZR160C-3 rotary drilling rig and five environmental-friendly industrial vehicles will be featured in Zoomlion's exhibition.

Zoomlion will be at booth S101.

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering 10 major categories.

