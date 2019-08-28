

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, German GfK consumer sentiment index for September and import prices for July are scheduled for release. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 117.37 against the yen, 1.0891 against the franc, 0.9027 against the pound and 1.1089 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



