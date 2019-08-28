Olainfarm invites to Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar

JSC Olainfarm invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on September 3, 2019 at 16:00 (EEST). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of Management Board Lauris Macijevskis and Investor Relations Advisor Janis Dubrovskis. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar JSC Olainfarm representatives will inform about the recent performance of the company and financial results of second quarter and 6 months of 2019.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time please send in your questions in advance to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.com .

What is a webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?

All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2377739375908929537 .

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.



For more information on webinar service please visit: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/our-services/webinars/ .

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!



JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top-quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.