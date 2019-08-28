Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Frankfurt
28.08.19
08:02 Uhr
4,292 Euro
-0,257
-5,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,291
4,720
08:55
4,458
4,514
08:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROFAC LIMITED4,292-5,65 %