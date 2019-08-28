

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British employers' confidence remained low but they plan to hire additional staff, survey data from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Wednesday.



The employers' confidence index fell 1 percentage point to a net -26 in May to July period, the latest JobsOutlook report revealed.



Forecast demand for permanent staff increased to +19 in the short-term and +21 in the medium-term in May-July.



Nonetheless, nearly 46 percent of employers of permanent staff expressed concern about finding enough suitable candidates for hire.



This most recent survey shows employers are still looking to take on both permanent and temporary workers as they seek to maintain stability amidst the Brexit uncertainty, Tom Hadley, director of policy and campaigns at the REC, said.



More employers also seem to be trying to transfer their best temps into permanent roles as candidate shortages continue to bite across many sectors, Hadley noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX