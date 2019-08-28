NHS Industries Ltd.: NHS Industries Partners with Cannabis Science and Launches the CBIS CDN Economic Development Plan; CBIS to Utilize Its Relations with the Harvard International Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis Institute and Other Leading Institutio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / NHS Industries, Ltd. ("NHS Industries" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC:NNHHF) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a joint venture agreement with Cannabis Science, Inc. ("Cannabis Science")(OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines. The group will focus on job creation, deliver and develop public and private access educational content, and research various delivery platforms for medical cannabinoid-related products and services, all based on the CBIS Economic Development Plan for Canada, (CBIS/CDN EDP).

The new Canadian-based partnership will expand Cannabis Science's existing operations into Canada through its CDN EDP. CBIS will utilize its relationships with the Harvard International Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis Institute (Harvard IPI) https://www.harvardipi.org as well as the Company's collaborations with other leading institutions, to build and deliver educational content for the CDN EDP for the Canadian public.

The focus of the CDN EDP is to create jobs, research and educate the Canadian general public on the potential uses of medical cannabis to treat a variety of critical ailments and industrial uses.

"Utilizing our relationships with the Harvard IPI - as well as with other leading treatment, research, and education institutions globally - puts us in a unique position to rapidly expand our operations and implement our world-class education, job creation, and research activities worldwide," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science's President, CEO, and Co-Founder".

Beginning with launching targeted cash flow operations in the NHS Industries' 50,000 sq. ft. greenhouse facility in Langley, BC., Cannabis Science will work with NHS Industries to find other suitable locations for different aspects of the CDN EDP operations including Richmond, North Vancouver, and downtown Vancouver, BC.

While the CBIS CDN EDP will initially focus on positive cash flow activities in the Canadian facility, the Company is now actively looking to add various industry partners to contract, merge, and expand the operations of the CDN EDP immediately. As well, the CDN EDP will launch entrepreneurial educational programs to offer a variety of educational programs directly related to the Company's operations while continuing to move forward with its successful industrial and medical research of cannabis and hemp in Canada.

"We expect the CBIS CDN EDP research and educational programs will help develop specific skills among the workforce in the communities where we plan to operate and produce highly-skilled personnel for the jobs we hope to create directly and indirectly. This will contribute directly to the growth of our business in Canada." concluded, Mr. Dabney.

Cannabis Science has invested significantly in the Company's pre-clinical research programs and experienced ground-breaking, promising results for the use of cannabinoids to treat a number of targeted indications. The Company has investigated varying doses of cannabinoids, and rigorously evaluated treatment outcomes and toxicity to generate data that will inform potential clinical trials.

Cannabis Science is currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines to treat Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and other indications.

Cannabis Science has published two peer-reviewed research papers in the cancer research journal, Frontiers in Oncology:

Nanoparticle Drones to Target Lung Cancer with Radiosensitizers and Cannabinoids:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2017.00208/full

Enhancing the Therapeutic Efficacy of Cancer Treatment with Cannabinoids:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2018.00114/full

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS owns 5.5 acres of prime agricultural land in Langley, BC that includes over 48,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity. NHS common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. For further information about NHS, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

###

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NHS Industries Ltd.



Carman Parente

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@nhsindustries.ca

(888) 346-5153

NHS Industries Ltd. Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company's planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, delays in obtaining statutory and/or regulatory approval for production plans, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, among others. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science is the first publicly-traded cannabinoid company on the market, and is a leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. Cannabis Science and its research collaborators are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products this year. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CBIS is also currently in negotiations to license the Company's U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders. CBIS recently announced its drug-development pipeline (www.cannabisscience.com) and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives.

Cannabis Science takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, neurological conditions, and other indications as identified previously. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Cannabis Science, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832

SOURCE: NHS Industries, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557695/NHS-Industries-Partners-with-Cannabis-Science-and-Launches-the-CBIS-CDN-Economic-Development-Plan-CBIS-to-Utilize-Its-Relations-with-the-Harvard-International-Phytomedicines-and-Medical-Cannabis-Institute-and-Other-Leading-Institutions