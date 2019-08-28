**SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY CHALLENGE IN OCULAR DRUG AND OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPMENT**
Not just an ophthalmology-focused CRO, Iris Pharma helps clients around the world navigate every stage of the drug and device development process and delivers customized solutions.
CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS: Assessing possible therapeutic effect in ocular diseases; Adding value to promising drug candidates or medical devices; Designing development plans and preclinical packages and carrying out studies to proceed with confidence from bench to bedside; Providing a comprehensive clinical development services, from First-in-Human through Phase IV and Post-marketing follow-through. IRIS PHARMA'S A LA CARTE SERVICES: In vivo screening; Proof of concept studies; Ocular efficacy studies; GLP preclinical studies; Bioanalytical testing services; Clinical trials and clinical research services; Post marketing surveys. ASSETS: 30 years of experience in the field of ophthalmology research; All ophthalmic indications mastered; 70 FDA, PMDA EMA new ocular drug approvals and ophthalmic medical device marketing authorizations; State-of-the-art medical and scientific equipment; Highly specialized and qualified staff; Compliance with GLP, ICH-GCP and GCLP requirements; CIR agreement.
|
Company:
|
Iris Pharma
|Headquarters Address:
|Allée Hector Pintus
|La Gaude 06610
|France
|Main Telephone:
|
+33493594959
|Website:
|
www.iris-pharma.com
|Type of Organization:
|Private
|Industry:
|Research Science
|Key Executives:
|President: Yann Quentric
|Public Relations
|Contact:
|Katia de Cuyper Barcaroli
|Phone:
|+33493594959
|Email:
|
marketing@iris-pharma.com
