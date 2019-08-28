**SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY CHALLENGE IN OCULAR DRUG AND OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL DEVICE DEVELOPMENT**

Not just an ophthalmology-focused CRO, Iris Pharma helps clients around the world navigate every stage of the drug and device development process and delivers customized solutions.

CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS: Assessing possible therapeutic effect in ocular diseases; Adding value to promising drug candidates or medical devices; Designing development plans and preclinical packages and carrying out studies to proceed with confidence from bench to bedside; Providing a comprehensive clinical development services, from First-in-Human through Phase IV and Post-marketing follow-through. IRIS PHARMA'S A LA CARTE SERVICES: In vivo screening; Proof of concept studies; Ocular efficacy studies; GLP preclinical studies; Bioanalytical testing services; Clinical trials and clinical research services; Post marketing surveys. ASSETS: 30 years of experience in the field of ophthalmology research; All ophthalmic indications mastered; 70 FDA, PMDA EMA new ocular drug approvals and ophthalmic medical device marketing authorizations; State-of-the-art medical and scientific equipment; Highly specialized and qualified staff; Compliance with GLP, ICH-GCP and GCLP requirements; CIR agreement.

Company: Iris Pharma Headquarters Address: Allée Hector Pintus La Gaude 06610 France Main Telephone: +33493594959 Website: www.iris-pharma.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Research Science Key Executives: President: Yann Quentric Public Relations Contact: Katia de Cuyper Barcaroli Phone: +33493594959 Email: marketing@iris-pharma.com

