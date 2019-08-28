

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth slowed in July after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a working day adjusted 4.8 percent year-on-year in July, after a 6.1 percent rise in June.



Sales of non-food goods grew 8.2 percent annually in July and those of food products, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in July.



For the January to July period, retail sales rose 6.6 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX