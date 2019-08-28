

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment rose to the highest level in four months in August, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 96.6 in August from 95.3 in July. This was the highest reading since April, when it was 97.0.



Among components, the industrial confidence indicator rose to minus 8 from minus 11 in July. The morale weakened in retail trade, while sentiment in services and construction improved.



The consumer confidence indicator fell to minus 7.8 in August from minus 3.5 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX