

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, which was slower than 2.9 percent increase in June.



Prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 5.3 percent and those in mining and quarrying and manufacturing rose by 3.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.6 percent in July, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



