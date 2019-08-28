Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.4883 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1007000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 18256 EQS News ID: 864489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 28, 2019 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)