

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Wednesday, with technology stocks pacing the declines on concerns of a looming recession.



The euro area's government bond yields edged back towards record lows today after a widely-watched gauge of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Tuesday.



The benchmark DAX was down 26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,703 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Enterprise software firm SAP fell 1.2 percent, chipmaker Infineon Technologies dropped 1.1 percent and financial services provider Wirecard shed 0.8 percent.



Fresenius Medical Care was marginally higher. The company has appointed Helen Giza as Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 1, 2019.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to remain unchanged in September, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 9.7 in September. Economists had forecast the indicator to drop to 9.6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX