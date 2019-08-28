Qualitest Appoints Yoav Ziv as Chief Transformation Officer

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest independent software testing and quality assurance company, today announced that Yoav Ziv will be joining its executive leadership team as its first Chief Transformation Officer. In this new role, Mr. Ziv will focus on operationalising and evolving a strategic framework for the organisation, while identifying and implementing a range of initiatives that will speed growth and add further value for Qualitest's clients.

Mr. Ziv joins the company from Amdocs, where he served as General Manager of its largest account, a global communications and media provider. Prior, he served as Head of Amdocs' Testing Business Unit where he transformed a traditional testing organisation into a market-leading DevOps driver with more 3,000 global professionals.

Mr. Ziv is also a transformation specialist and a renowned expert in using operations methods that improve organisational performance, such as Lean, Theory of Constraints, DevOps and other operational research practices.

Commenting on the appointment, Norm Merritt, CEO at Qualitest, said: "The creation of the new role of Chief Transformation Officer is a substantial step forward for Qualitest. We are committed to making significant investments in our people, processes and footprint that reinforce our delivery excellence and our position as an employer of choice. I'm delighted to welcome Yoav to the team to continue to drive our momentum forward."

Yoav Ziv added: "I'm looking forward to joining the Qualitest team at such an important time as it continues to invest and expand across multiple regions and industries. There is real potential for the future as we focus on driving long-term growth by helping the world's most innovative brands transform their testing efforts into strategic, quality engineering operations."

Yaron Kottler, Qualitest's Chief Operations Officer said: "Yoav brings with him an impressive track record of identifying robust and sustainable growth strategies for complex, global professional services organisations. He has a deep understanding and knowledge of today's industry landscape, as well as proven leadership skills and the ability to transform multifaceted strategies into meaningful results, ultimately fortifying our customer' success and enhancing our growth."

Based in New York, Yoav will start with Qualitest on 1 September and will be a member of its executive leadership team.

About Qualitest

