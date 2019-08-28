The global overactive bladder therapeutics market size is poised to reach USD 300.28 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advent of combination therapy which exhibits higher efficacy with fewer side-effects. In addition, increasing number of drug approvals is anticipated to further boost the overactive bladder therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Currently, OAB therapeutics that are available in the market only provide symptomatic relief to patients without curing the disease. Hence, the market has a high unmet need for effective therapeutics for the treatment of OAB. To address this need, Astellas, an established vendor, has introduced the first combination therapy which comprises of Myrbetriq and VESIcare. The launch of combination therapy for the treatment of OAB will offer patients an efficacious pharma logical regime that requires a shorter duration and will decrease the overall cost associated with treatment. The benefits associated with combination therapy for treatment of OAB, will lead to an increase in demand which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the global OAB therapeutics market is witnessing an increase in the number of drug approvals due to the LOE of major drugs. A tentative approval is granted to a generic drug until all the patent exclusivity issues related to the original drug have been resolved. Although an applicant needs to receive final approval from the US FDA to market its drug, tentative approvals help market the drug as soon as the patent expires. Therefore, the market is witnessing the approval of generics by the US FDA and the launch of second beta-3 adrenergic agonists for the treatment of OAB. These approvals have increased the volume consumption of OAB therapeutics in the past few years and are expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Endo International Plc

KYORIN Holdings Inc.

Merck Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Overactive Bladder Therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Anticholinergics

Beta-3 adrenergic agonists

Other OAB therapeutics

Key Regions for the Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

