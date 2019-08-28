CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Network Opens New Store in Pennsylvania

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes the latest franchise to its growing network of over 800 electronic repair stores. Tu-Sean Phan of CPR Lancaster joins the international network with years of experience in the technology industry.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Lancaster, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/lancaster-pa/.

"As both an entrepreneur and an enthusiast of technology, Tu-Sean is a great member to have join the team," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We look forward to seeing his store succeed in delivering more affordable and reliable repair solutions to the Lancaster community."

Lancaster, the eighth-most populated city in Pennsylvania, is located in the southern central region of the state. Despite its growing population, Lancaster is tucked away in a quaint area, bordering the Amish and Dutch Countryside, as well as the Riverlands. The city offers a generous amount of outdoor activities, museums and attractions, and an impressive dining scene. It is also home to several educational institutions, such as Franklin & Marshall College, Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

"I very much look forward to meeting our community's need for more affordable repair services," said store owner, Tu-Sean. "Being a part of the CPR Cell Phone Repair network will allow me to offer an exceptional experience through each point of contact."

Tu-Sean's store can repair a wide range of common device-related issues, including broken buttons, cracked screens, and water damage. They also handle more serious problems, such as hard drive failure and signal connectivity. Smartphones, tablets, laptops and computers, and game consoles are just a few examples of the devices CPR Lancaster fixes. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, people can trust they are receiving the best repair services in Lancaster, PA when visiting the CPR store. To begin a repair, contact the store or visit Tu-Sean and his staff at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Lancaster is located at:

2000 Columbia Ave

Lancaster, PA 17603

Please contact the store at 734-272-8222 or via email: repairs@cpr-lancaster.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/lancaster-pa/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

