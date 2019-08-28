Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 12p per ordinary share, which will be paid on 27 September 2019 to shareholders on the register on 6 September 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 September 2019.

In May 2019, the Board moved from semi-annual to quarterly dividends in order to provide shareholders with a more attractive flow of income. This is the first of those quarterly dividends. It is expected that the total ordinary dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2019, excluding any special dividend, will be similar to, but not less than, last year's ordinary dividend.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 August 2019