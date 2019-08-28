

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group plc (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) announced an agreement on key commercial terms between the company, Fosun, core lending banks and a majority of the 2022 and 2023 senior noteholders. Under the agreement, Fosun will contribute 450 million pounds of new money to the Group and will acquire at least 75% of the equity of the Group Tour Operator and 25% of the Group Airline. The Group's core lending banks and noteholders, targeting in aggregate 450 million pounds of new money to the Group, will convert their debt into approximately 75% of the equity of the Group Airline and up to 25% of new equity in the Group Tour Operator.



The Board said it intends to maintain the company's listing. However, the Board noted that the implementation of the proposed recapitalisation may, in certain circumstances, result in the cancellation of the listing.



