

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Wednesday, even as U.K. markets edged higher on news the British government is looking to suspend parliament from around mid-September.



The BBC reported that the Queen will be asked to suspend the U.K.'s Parliament days after lawmakers return from a summer break on Sept. 3.



Under the plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, all business would be suspended until a Queen's speech on Oct. 14 kicks off a new parliamentary session.



The pound fell nearly 1.1 percent against a basket of global currencies, marking its worst performance since late July.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.38 percent, at 7,116 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Elsewhere in Europe, the German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down around half a percent on concerns of a looming recession. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 was declining 0.3 percent.



The euro area's government bond yields edged back towards record lows today after a widely-watched gauge of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Tuesday.



Recession worries hit tech stocks hard, with SAP, Infineon Technologies and AMS falling 1-2 percent.



BP Plc shares jumped 2.2 percent after the company agreed to sell its entire business in Alaska to a privately held oil and natural gas exploration and production company Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion.



British American Tobacco reversed early losses to turn higher, while Imperial Brands cut some losses as Philip Morris International confirmed it's in talks with Altria Group regarding an all-stock merger of equals.



Luxury clothing retail company Ted Baker edged up slightly after it agreed with Sojitz Infinity to create a retail license deal for Japan.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to remain unchanged in September, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 9.7 in September. Economists had forecast the indicator to drop to 9.6.



Eurozone bank lending to households increased the most since early 2009 in July and money supply growth accelerated, data from the European Central Bank revealed.



Loans to households rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in July, slightly faster than the 3.3 percent increase in June. This was the fastest growth since January 2009.



