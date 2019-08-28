The state government of Victoria has approved three projects in the Shepparton region which have a combined generation capacity of 175 MW. However, some residents are upset at the loss of prime agricultural land and now-redundant irrigation equipment which had been upgraded using government grants.From pv magazine Australia. The Shepparton region, in the heart of the 'food bowl of Australia' the Goulburn Valley, is fast becoming a hotbed of utility scale PV. So much so that the Greater Shepparton City Council 'called in' Victoria state planning minister Richard Wynne when it did not feel it ...

