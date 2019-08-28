

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Heart disease is the main cause of death among adults in the United States, a study has found.



One of the four deaths occurring in the country are associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD), says a new study published in the journal JAMA.



However, heart disease-related death rates declined by 36 percent from 2000 to 2014, the study noted.



According to the authors of the study report, the American Heart Association's goal of achieving a 20 percent reduction in heart disease by 2020 appears unlikely.



The study, led by doctors Nilay S. Shah, Donald M. Lloyd-Jones and Martin O'Flaherty, was conducted from 1999 to 2017 to clarify the most recent national trends in diseases.



They investigated CVD and other key cardiometabolic disease mortality rates overall, by sex and by race.



The mortality rates were determined using death certificates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research.



Five ailments - heart disease, stroke, diabetes, essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease - were mainly considered to find the underlying cause of death.



In 1999, a total of 725192 Americans died from heart disease, which is a ratio of 266.5 per population of 100000.



The second biggest villain was stroke, as 61.6 per 100000 people died of it.



25 persons in 100000 died of diabetes, while in the case of 6.2 people among 100000, the cause of death was hypertension.



But by 2017, there was significant fall in the number of deaths due to these diseases, when compared to what was recorded 18 years ago. Hypertension was the only exception.



The ratio of people who died of this disease rose from 6.2 in 100000 to 9 in 100000.



During 1999-2017, 12.3 percent of fatal cardiometabolic events occurred in blacks and 85.1 percent in whites.



Women were the victims in 51.3 percent of the deaths.



'Clinical and public health efforts focusing on primordial and primary prevention throughout the life course, with an emphasis on identifying and addressing the causes of racial disparities, are needed to reverse the slowing of cardiometabolic mortality rate declines,' the report said.



