Riga, Latvia, 2019-08-28 12:04 CEST -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570174 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of non-competitive auction 28.08.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 30.08.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 31.01.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supply value for non-competitive Not set auction (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed yield rate set by State -0.028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price of one security (% from 100.151950 nominal value) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q2 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.08 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.