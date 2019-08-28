

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $136.3 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $1.05 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $136.3 Mln. vs. $144.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



