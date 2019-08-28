BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Results of General Meeting

28 August 2019

Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the two resolutions put to shareholders were passed.

Resolution 1 - To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

Resolution 1 was an ordinary resolution and was passed on a show of hands:



The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 10,361,918 (99.92%)

Votes Against: 8,190 (0.08%)

Votes Withheld: 0 (0%)

Resolution 2 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 1.

Resolution 2 was a special resolution and was passed on a vote on a show of hands:

The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:

Votes For & Discretionary: 10,213,640 (98.49%)

Votes Against: 156,468 (1.51%)

Votes Withheld: 0 (0%)

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do



Enquiries:

Simon White/Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000