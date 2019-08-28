BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting
London, August 28
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468
Results of General Meeting
28 August 2019
Following a General Meeting which was held today, the Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the two resolutions put to shareholders were passed.
Resolution 1 - To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
Resolution 1 was an ordinary resolution and was passed on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 10,361,918 (99.92%)
Votes Against: 8,190 (0.08%)
Votes Withheld: 0 (0%)
Resolution 2 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 1.
Resolution 2 was a special resolution and was passed on a vote on a show of hands:
The proxy voting results in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:
Votes For & Discretionary: 10,213,640 (98.49%)
Votes Against: 156,468 (1.51%)
Votes Withheld: 0 (0%)
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do
