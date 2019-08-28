The global recycled plastics market size is poised to reach USD 12.02 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005353/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global recycled plastics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 157-page research report with TOC on "Recycled Plastics Market Analysis Report by type (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, and others), end-users (packaging, construction, automotive, electricals and electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023" Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry. In addition, the environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics is anticipated to further boost the recycled plastics market during the forecast period.

At present, many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions owing to the increase in awareness and concern about the environment and healthy living. This has led to a rise in demand for recycled plastics across the world. Environmental protection norms have led several industries to shift to the use of recycled plastics. This also helps to reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to a greener environment Thus, with an increase in the adoption of green options for various applications, the global recycled plastics market is expected to grow at a significant pace during 2019-2023.

Furthermore, advances in technology have motivated plastic manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable products. Many plastic manufacturers are changing their manufacturing techniques to produce eco-friendly plastic packaging products. improvements in the operations of the recycled plastics market can contribute to high plastic collection and recycling rates. This will help in reducing environmental pollution caused by plastics and thus drive the growth of the global recycled plastics market

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

B. Schoenberg Co. Inc.

Envision Plastics

Imerys SA

Kuusakoski Group Oy

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers Inc.

PLASgran Ltd.

SUEZ SA

UltrePET LLC

Veolia Environnement

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Recycled Plastics Market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

PET

HDPE

LDPE

PP

Others

Key Regions for the Recycled Plastics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Splicing Tapes Market Global Splicing Tapes Market by material (acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Anaerobic Adhesives Market- Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market by end-users (industrial, transportation, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005353/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com