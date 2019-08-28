ISGN Corporation Helps Arbor Bank's Continued Growth With Mortgage Servicing Technology LoanDynamix

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / ISGN Corporation's three decades of mortgage servicing technology helps organizations like Arbor Bank streamline business processes with automated workflows, integrate with third-party systems, and manage the complete loan life-cycle. ?

??With a history of over 150 years, Arbor Bank remains the oldest state-chartered bank in Nebraska. Arbor Bank is committed to serving customers better by providing enhancements in mortgage servicing and leveraging technology to drive a renewed focus on growing its mortgage portfolio.

Arbor Bank sought a solution to optimize the flexibility of implementing its in-house mortgage processes, improve automation, and save time and money through increased efficiency.

Arbor Bank selected ISGN Corporation's Loan Servicing Software LoanDynamix because of its seamless integration with Arbor Bank's existing systems, its ability to scale along with Arbor Bank's loan portfolio growth, and the ability to integrate Arbor Bank's existing in-house processes. In addition, LoanDynamix's web-based platform is easily accessible from all web browsers and automates processes which can result in time and money saved.

"Our primary goal was to find a system that fits our culture at Arbor Bank and provides our customers with an enhanced experience, offering 24/7 access to their accounts through robust online capabilities," said Samantha Peck, Arbor Bank's Mortgage Servicing Manager. "We believe that LoanDynamix fits these needs well and will be a great addition to help us better serve our customers."

"At ISGN, we are excited to work with Arbor Bank to provide the technology they wish to use in order to service their banking customers. ISGN's team looks forward to a long and successful relationship with Arbor Bank," said Don Gaspar, Chief Technology Officer, ISGN Corporation.

About ISGN Corporation

Based in Melbourne, Florida, ISGN Corporation (ISGN) delivers smart and innovative SaaS technology solutions to the U.S. residential mortgage industry. With powerful and feature-rich products for core and default servicing as well as construction lending, some of the largest servicers in the industry use ISGN's technology to power their businesses.

ISGN's transformational product suite helps maximize operational efficiency, reduce cost, manage regulatory and compliance demands and, most importantly, help servicers deliver a superior borrower experience. For more information, please visit www.isgn.com.

About Arbor Bank

Arbor Bank has proudly served Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa since 1865. With full-service locations in Omaha, NE; Nebraska City, NE; Oakland, IA; and Sidney, IA; Arbor Bank is committed to providing exceptional service and customized solutions to help individuals, families, businesses, and our local communities grow to their fullest potential. www.arborbanking.com

