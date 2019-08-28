Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.01p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 327.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 336.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---