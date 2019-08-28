Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry strategy for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to evaluate the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for automotive products in Europe for the next five years. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client successfully establish their business operations in Europe.

Owing to rapid market fluctuations and rising competition, companies in the automotive industry are facing challenges in adapting to the evolving marketplace. Also, new market entrants are increasing challenges for automotive companies. Consequently, major automotive companies are turning their attention to foreign markets. However, successfully entering a new market becomes highly challenging without the right market intelligence partner. As such, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market entry solutions.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive manufacturer based out of North America. They were looking to expand their business operations to Central Europe. Before entering the new market, they wanted to understand their target customers' demands, analyze barriers to market entry, and identify the best route to enter the new market. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market entry solutions.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market intelligence solution, our experts helped the client to understand European automotive market size, analyze end-users' demands regarding automotive products, and evaluate the potential demand for their products in the European automotive market.

The experts also helped the client to understand barriers to market entry and determine the best route to enter the new market. In addition, the client was able to identify untapped market opportunities and successfully establish their operation in Europe.

Infiniti's market entry strategy helped the client to:

Devise a sound go-to-market strategy

Evaluate capital requirements for making market expansion

Infiniti's market entry strategy offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the right partners to support business operation in Europe

Addressing market entry challenges and establishing their presence in the European automotive market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

