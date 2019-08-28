The global baby toiletries market size is poised to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005341/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby toiletries market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "Baby Toiletries Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023" Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing customer awareness about baby health and hygiene. In addition, product portfolio extension and innovation leading to product premiumization is anticipated to further boost the baby toiletries market during the forecast period.

There is an increase in awareness among parents regarding health and hygiene of babies due to the recommendations by medical practitioners on social media and other promotional channels. In addition, rapid urbanization, has led to an increase in pollution and pollutants, resulting in a wide array of diseases. Therefore, parents are more concerned about hygiene and are ready to pay premium prices for baby products. The introduction of organic and natural baby products, such as toiletries, is also fueling the value sales of the market.

Furthermore, with the increase in competition and customer demand for innovative products, vendors are increasingly focusing on improving their R&D operations. Hence, they are increasingly investing in innovating ingredients and technologies. Moreover, customers usually opt for baby toiletries that can address concerns pertaining to multiple issues in minimal time. To meet those customer needs, vendors are innovating and expanding their product lines, which further leads to product premiumization. Therefore, higher product premiumization and product line extension, coupled with growing customer expenditure on baby products, including toiletries, will strengthen the value sales in the global baby toiletry market

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Baby Toiletries Market can be broadly categorized into the following distribution channels:

Offline

Online

Key Regions for the Baby Toiletries Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Market are:

Rice Syrup Market Global Rice Syrup Market by product (conventional rice syrup and organic rice syrup) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Fruit Tea Market- Global Fruit Tea Market by type (conventional fruit tea and organic fruit tea) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005341/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com