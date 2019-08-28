

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence fell in August after rising in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence fell to 111.9 in August from 113.3 in July. Economists had expected a reading of 112.7. In June, the confidence index was at 109.8.



The households' expectation on the economy and their assessment of the current situation weakened in August.



The business confidence index declined to 98.9 in August from 101.2 in the previous month.



Confidence in the manufacturing industry, construction sector and services sector deteriorated in August. Meanwhile, confidence in retail trade remained unchanged.



