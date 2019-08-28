PAO Severstal (SVST) Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA 28-Aug-2019 / 14:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Barbara Anne Bowen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (spouse of David Alun Bowen, Chair of the Audit Committee, member of the Board of Directors) b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Identifier code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Global Depository Receipts the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US8181503025 code b) Nature of the purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 15.20 US dollars 392 d) Aggregated information 392 - Aggregated volume 5,958.40 US dollars - Price e) Date of the 5 August 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 18283 EQS News ID: 864645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2019 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)