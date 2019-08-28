

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales declined in July after rising in the previous month, survey data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The retail sales volume decreased a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent month-on-month in July, following a 0.7 percent rise in June.



Excluding motor trade, retail sales rose 1.9 percent monthly in July.



Sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were non-specialized stores and pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles.



On an annual basis, retail sales declined 4.4 percent in July, following a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.



The value of retail sales decreased 5.7 percent annually and fell by 4.3 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX